Army chief reviews operational preparedness of Northern Command

Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness of the Udhampur-based Northern Command and commended all ranks for their professionalism and the initiatives taken by the command towards achieving synergy in operations.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) also chaired discussions aimed at further enhancing joint capability. Senior officers of the Army, Indian Air Force, Navy and the ITBP attended the talks.

An Army official said Gen Dwivedi visited the command headquarters at Udhampur before leaving for Ladakh.

The COAS also inspected the recently inducted state-of-the-art weapons, equipment and other logistic assets, the Army said.

The ADGPI said the Army chief honoured Brigadier Harcharan Singh (retd), Havildar Khajur Singh (retd) and Naik Mohammed Aslam Bhat (retd) with the 'Veteran Achievers Award'.

Harcharan Singh has dedicated his post-retirement life to making a significant impact on the lives of veterans and his notable contributions include streamlining veterans' data in the Sainik Welfare Board, the Army said.

The ADGPI said Khajur Singh has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to afforestation and women empowerment after retiring from service.

It said Bhat has pioneered the art of kiwi cultivation in the Chenani tehsil of J&K, transforming barren land into thriving orchards. PTI TAS TAS IJT IJT