Army chief reviews operational preparedness of Western Command

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited the Western Command headquarters at Chandimandir to review its operational preparedness, officials said.

During the visit, he also encouraged the senior military leadership to stay well-informed about geopolitical developments, reinforcing the need to continuously strengthen the Indian Army's readiness to counter "evolving threats from adversaries".

General Dwivedi also toured the forward operational areas in the Kathua-Pathankot region, where he was briefed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Yol-based Rising Star Corps on the prevailing security situation and the operational readiness of the troops stationed there, a senior official said.

Chandinandir is located in Haryana's Panchkula district.

During his visit, General Dwivedi was briefed by the Army Commander of the Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, on various key operational, training, logistical and administrative aspects critical to the command's effectiveness.

The Army Commander highlighted the ongoing force modernisation initiatives and strategic reforms in the operational theatre aimed at enhancing combat readiness. He also provided insights into the administrative and logistical improvements being made to support the command's operational objectives, the official added.

General Dwivedi emphasised the importance of integrating advanced technologies to ensure faster and more effective operational capabilities.

He further "encouraged the senior military leadership to stay well-informed about global, geopolitical developments, reinforcing the need to continuously strengthen the Indian Army's readiness to counter evolving threats from adversaries", the senior official said, quoting the Army chief.

The Army chief commended the personnel of Rising Star Corps for their professionalism and the "recent success in counter-terrorism operations" in the region, recognising their exemplary performance in ensuring the safety and security of the area.

"The visit underscored the Indian Army's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational preparedness, modernising forces and fostering a strategic environment for effective defence operations," he added. PTI KND AS AS