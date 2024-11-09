Army Chief reviews security situation in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday, officials said.

The visit of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to Kathua, bordering Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, comes amid stepped up anti-terrorist operations across Jammu region where two village defence guards were shot dead by the militants after their abduction in a latest attack in Kishtwar district on Thursday.

“General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited forward units of Rising Star Corps deployed in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir and was briefed on the existing security situation. (The) COAS also interacted with troops & commended them for their high standards of professionalism & devotion to duty,” Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army wrote on ‘X’. PTI TAS AS AS