Army chief reviews security situation in Manipur

Imphal, Jul 30 (PTI) Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation in Manipur on Wednesday, officials said.

He assessed the operational readiness of the Assam Rifles and Army formations in the restive state, they said.

General Dwivedi was also briefed on the on-ground conditions and ongoing initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and security, they added.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited Manipur to assess operational preparedness and enhance military-civil cooperation. He lauded troops for their professionalism and resilience. The COAS also met the Hon’ble Governor, reaffirming collaborative efforts for peace and development," a defence statement said.

General Dwivedi was accompanied by senior officers, including the Eastern Army Commander, during the day-long trip.

He met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

"The governor extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Army leadership on the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, and commended the Indian Army for its exemplary professionalism, commitment, and tireless efforts in ensuring the security and stability of the region," a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

"The Chief of the Army Staff expressed his appreciation to the Governor and the Government of Manipur for their continued support and active facilitation in the successful organisation of the event," it said.

In the afternoon, General Dwivedi attended the Trau FC versus Neroca FC match of the Durand Cup at Khuman Lampak Stadium in the city. PTI CORR SOM