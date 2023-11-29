Army chief underscores need to `expect the unexpected' amid changing geopolitical situation

Pune, Nov 29 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Wednesday stressed the need to "expect the unexpected" as the battle space has become more complex, contested and lethal amid an evolving geopolitical landscape.

He was speaking at the `Pune Dialogue on National Security' organised by the Pune International Centre here.

Speaking about the inextricable link between a country's progress and its security needs, he said while economic power is the fountainhead of growth, it is the military strength that lends a country the ability to bring about outcomes necessary to protect and further its multifarious interests.

Expounding on the contours of the current and evolving geopolitical landscape, the army chief put emphasis on the need to "expect the unexpected" as the battlespace has become more complex, contested and lethal.

Gen Pande assured the audience that the Indian Army is fully aware of the military implications of these dynamics and has adopted a "holistic approach" that incorporates proactive measures towards all aspects that impact or enhance security.

As part of force restructuring and optimization, the army is reviewing its organisational structures to include "rightsizing, rationalising and reorganising" while undertaking modernisation and technology infusion to include niche technologies like 5G, AI, quantum lab, internet of military things, robotics, adaptive manufacturing and space assets for satellite communication, he said.

These capability development endeavours are committed to the vision of `Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance), he added.

The Indian Army also contributes significantly in nation-building through various endeavours, he said, referring to its role in infrastructure development, especially in remote areas, as per national logistic requirements. PTI SPK KRK