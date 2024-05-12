Army chief visits command hospital in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, May 12 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande visited the 650-bed command hospital in Udhampur-based northern command and interacted with patients and paramedics, an Army official said on Sunday.

The Army chief virtually inaugurated the state-of-the-art infrastructure on April 10 and visited the hospital on his return from a two-day trip to Ladakh on Saturday, the official said.

Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army shared on ‘X’ several pictures of General Pande’s visit to the command hospital.

“The COAS interacted with the patients undergoing treatment and also the paramedics. He lauded all ranks for their professionalism and exhorted them to continue striving for excellence,” the ADGPI said.

It said the hospital is equipped with cutting-edge technologies and eco-friendly features.

Specialised multi-discipline facilities for treatment, sophisticated medical gas pipeline system, state-of-the-art fire-fighting mechanism, central air-conditioning system with optimal patient care and safety standards, effluent treatment plant and sewage treatment facility are some of the modern features and facilities available at the hospital, the ADGPI said. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK