Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) Army chief General Manoj Pande on Saturday visited Jammu-based White Knight Corps and the forward areas along the Line of Control here, an official statement said.

According to the Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was briefed by commanders on the ground about the operational preparedness and the prevailing situation.

"The COAS commended all ranks for their unwavering commitment in exhibiting high standard of professionalism and maintaining a stable and secure environment in the region," the ADGPI said on X.

The visit of the Army chief comes amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five of the seven-phased elections on April 19 (Udhampur) and 26 (Jammu) in Jammu region and May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), 13 (Srinagar) and 20 (Baramulla) in Kashmir valley. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. PTI TAS RHL