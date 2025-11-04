Army chief visits Kharga Corps, reviews operational preparedness

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the Kharga Corps in Haryana's Ambala during which he reviewed the formation's operational preparedness, and commended it for its "exemplary performance" during Operation Sindoor, officials said on Tuesday.

He was briefed on initiatives aimed at enhancing combat readiness, integrating cutting-edge technologies and strengthening inter-agency synergy.

The Chief of the Army Staff visited the Ambala-based Corps on Monday, a senior official said.

Gen Dwivedi reviewed the formation's operational preparedness and interacted with army officials and personnel.

He commended the formation for its "exemplary performance" during Operation Sindoor, as also the innovations in drone design and training, integration of advanced technological solutions in logistics and administration, they said.

Besides, outreach to veterans and families, humanitarian contributions under Operation Rahat and sustained efforts in promoting civil-military fusion for sustainable security was also discussed during his visit.

During his interaction with all ranks, the Chief of the Army Staff lauded their professionalism, dedication and steadfast commitment to the service of the nation, the official said.

Kharga Corps falls under the Army's Western Command.

In November 2024, the Corps had conducted a two-day integrated field firing exercise, 'Kharga Shakti'.

This comprehensive exercise was aimed at testing and validating the effectiveness of combined arms operations in a simulated battlefield environment. PTI KND NB