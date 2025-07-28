Army chief visits Ladakh, reviews operational preparedness

Leh, Jul 28 (PTI) Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has visited the Union Territory of Ladakh and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops, the Army said on Monday.

The chief of army staff (COAS) visited Leh-based headquarters of Fire and Fury Corps and the Siachen Brigade to review the operational preparedness of the formation, the additional directorate general of public information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army wrote on X.

"(The) COAS commended all ranks for their professionalism and exemplary service in the world's most challenging conditions," the post read, accompanied by a few pictures and a video on the visit.

Addressing the troops, Gen Dwivedi underlined the need to embrace emerging technologies and continuously evolve to remain a future-ready force, the Army said. PTI TAS KSS KSS