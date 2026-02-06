Army chief visits White Knight Corps in Jammu, assess operational preparedness

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited the headquarters of White Knight Corps, also known as XVI Corps, here and assessed the operational preparedness in the region.

Gen Dwivedi also pinned Station House Officer of Majalta Sub-inspector Abdul Satar Choudhary with a commendation disc at a ceremony for his exceptional role in a recent operation in Joffer forest in Ramnagar area of Udhampur which led to the killing of two hardcore Pakistani terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, officials said.

“The Chief of Army Staff visited White Knight Corps to review the prevailing security situation and assess operational preparedness in the region. He was briefed on the counter-terrorism grid and appreciated the synergy in joint operations between the security forces,” Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army wrote on X.

It said the army chief commended the efforts of all stakeholders and emphasised the need for vigilance and people-centric approach while conducting operations in the region.

"COAS also expressed confidence in the leadership and troops of White Knight Corps in safeguarding peace and security in the region," the post read.