Army chief visits White Knight Corps, reviews operational readiness of troops

Jammu, May 29 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited the White Knight Corps and assessed the operational readiness of the troops along the border.

Commending the troops for their exemplary performance during Operation Sindoor, Gen Dwivedi also emphasised the importance of remaining adaptable to the evolving security challenges along the border.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, today visited the White Knight Corps to assess the operational readiness of the formation," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) said on X.

He was briefed by the GOC, White Knight Corps, on the prevailing security situation and the operational dynamics along the borders.

The Army chief commended the troops for their exemplary performance in Operation Sindoor and appreciated all ranks for their dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment, it said.

Additionally, Gen Dwivedi emphasised the importance of remaining adaptable to the evolving security challenges along the borders, reaffirming the need for continuous vigilance and preparedness.