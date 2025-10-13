Army chiefs of India, France meet in Delhi; discuss ways to expand counter-terrorism cooperation

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi met with his French counterpart General Pierre Schill here on Monday as they held discussions on a range of subjects, including expanding joint training exercises, counter-terrorism cooperation and defence technology collaboration, officials said.

The two chiefs also reaffirmed the "robust Indo-French strategic partnership", they said.

The meeting at South Block took place ahead of the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave to be hosted by India in Delhi from October 14-16.

The UNTCC serves as a vital forum to address operational challenges, evolving threats, interoperability, inclusivity in decision-making and the role of technology and training in strengthening UN peacekeeping.

The Indian Army also posted on X about the meeting and some pictures.

"The two Chiefs reaffirmed the robust Indo-French strategic partnership, with discussions on expanding joint training exercises, counter-terrorism cooperation and defence technology collaboration. Both sides emphasised the need for enhanced interoperability in UN peacekeeping operations. #UNTCC2025 #IndiaAtUN #UNPeacekeeping #GlobalSecurity #VasudhaivaKutumbakam," it said.

The defence ministry on Sunday said, as one of the largest contributors to UN missions, India is convening this high-level forum to deliberate on operational challenges, evolving threats, share best practices and build shared understanding on future peacekeeping.

Delegations from countries that contribute troops to UN peacekeeping missions across the globe are expected to arrive here on October 13, it said in a statement a day ago.

The conclave brings together senior military leadership from 32 nations that play a pivotal role in UN peacekeeping operations.

General Dwivedi had visited France in February this year, as part of efforts to bolster India-France defence cooperation.

He had also held discussions with General Schill in Paris. PTI KND RHL