Army collaborates with IOCL for green, sustainable transport solutions

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The Indian Army has collaborated with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for incorporating green and sustainable transport solutions in the force.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Army and the IOCL in presence of Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and Indian Oil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya on Monday to take forward the initiative.

At an event, one hydrogen fuel cell bus was received by the Indian Army under the framework of the collaboration.

"This marks the commencement of mutually beneficial partnership between Indian Army and IOCL. The MoU emphasised the commitment to fostering innovation and advancing sustainable transport solutions for the future," the defence ministry said.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology offers a clean and efficient alternative by converting hydrogen gas into electricity through an electro-chemical process.

The process leaves water vapour as the only by-product, thus ensuring zero emission, the ministry said.

The hydrogen fuel cell bus has a seating capacity of 37 passengers. It promises an impressive mileage of 250-300 km on a full 30 kg tank of hydrogen fuel.

On March 21 last year, the Indian Army became the first government entity to ink an MoU with National Thermal Power Corporation Renewable Energy Ltd for the installation of green hydrogen based microgrid power plants along the northern borders.

A pilot project is being set up at Chushul, where a 200 Kilo Watt green hydrogen based microgram will provide 24x7 clean electricity to troops deployed in inhospitable terrain and extreme climatic conditions, the defence ministry said in a statement.

"With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, the hydrogen fuel cell bus endeavour between the Indian Army and IOCL represents a significant stride and pave the way for cleaner and greener transport solutions," it said. PTI MPB KSS KSS