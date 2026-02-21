Army commander inaugurates ‘Banwat Ekta Sthal’ near LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) Army’s Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Saturday inaugurated the 'Banwat Ekta Sthal' -- a public monument symbolising national pride and sovereignty -- near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The project was completed in a record 45 days and features a towering 105 feet National Flag, the tallest in Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.

Located barely two km from the LoC and set against the scenic backdrop of Pir Panjal ranges, the site is expected to attract tourists from within the country and outside, thereby boosting local employment and encouraging small businesses in the Bandi Chechiyan village and surrounding areas, the spokesman said.

Apart from the national flag, the facility includes a children's park for recreation, and an 'Ekta Mandap' to promote peace and mental well-being.

The spokesman said the initiative underscores the Army's commitment to nation-building, community development and strengthening unity in border areas.

Through such efforts, the Army seeks not only to safeguard the nation's frontiers but also to bring border communities closer to the national mainstream, he said.

The inauguration coincided with the unfurling of the Tricolour, along with the organisation of a medical and blood donation camp, the spokesman said.

Educational kits were distributed among children, blankets were provided to the needy, and sanitary pads were given to women as part of an outreach programme, he said.