Army Commander lauds troops for ensuring top-notch security in J-K

Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has reviewed the operational preparedness of troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

"Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command visited Logistic depot at Udhampur to review safety, security and efficiency of the depot contributing to overall readiness of Dhruva Command", the Northern Command said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The Army Commander also commended troops for ensuring top-notch security, contributing significantly to operational preparedness of field formations and strict adherence to safety protocols. PTI AB DV DV