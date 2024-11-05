Army commander reviews operational preparedness of forces in J-K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 5 (PTI) Army's northern commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday visited Rajouri to review the operational preparedness of the forces in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Lt Gen Kumar’s visit to Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri comes a day after he visited the Akhnoor sector where three hardcore terrorists were killed in a two-day-long operation on October 28 and 29.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, northern command was accompanied by General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based 16 Corps, also known as White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, they said.

The Army Commander commended the troops for their exemplary professionalism and exhorted all ranks to uphold the highest standards of operational readiness, the Army's northern command posted on X. PTI TAS RHL