Army commander reviews security, counter-terrorism grid in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, Sep 25 (PTI) Army’s northern commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Thursday reviewed the security situation and counter-terrorism grid in Basantgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, the command said.

Basantgarh, a hilly area connecting Udhampur with Kathua and Doda districts through dense forests, has witnessed a series of encounters between Pakistani terrorists and security forces over the past couple of years.

The last encounter in the area on September 19 resulted in the killing of an army personnel but the terrorists managed their escape taking advantage of thick foliage and challenging topography.

The general-officer-commanding-in-chief, northern command was briefed on changing operational landscape and dynamics during the review meeting at Basantgarh.

“He exhorted all ranks to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness,” Army’s northern command said in a post on X. PTI TAS NB