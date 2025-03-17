Army Commander visits IIM-Jammu, discusses collaborations in several key areas

Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, on Monday visited Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, and discussed potential collaboration in key areas, including leadership development and joint research in strategic domains, an official said.

Lt Gen Kumar, accompanied by a high-level Indian Army delegation, including General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, was warmly received by Director, IIM Jammu, Prof B S Sahay, a spokesperson of the institute said.

Sahay provided an overview of the institute through the architectural scale model of the campus, highlighting IIM Jammu’s world-class infrastructure and academic vision, he said.

The visit commenced with a comprehensive campus tour covering the grand reception area, academic office, the state-of-the-art Nalanda library, smart classrooms, Mandapam auditorium, placement office, student affairs, alumni and international relations offices, Vedanta executive education block, vishrantika faculty lounge, and the senate hall, the spokesperson said.

He said the Army delegation accompanied by Director, IIM Jammu, also visited a classroom in session where they interacted with the students and gained firsthand insight into the academic environment at the prestigious institute.

Following the tour, the delegation visited the director’s office and board room, where an engaging discussion took place on potential collaborations between the Army and IIM Jammu, the spokesperson said.

He said the key areas included leadership development, customized management training for defence personnel, and joint research in strategic domains.

The dialogue reflected a shared commitment to fostering innovation, resilience and capacity-building towards national development, the spokesperson said.

He said the visit concluded with a formal send-off, symbolizing the onset of a promising and enduring partnership between IIM Jammu and the Army, Northern Command.

This landmark engagement reaffirmed a shared commitment to nurturing leadership, driving excellence and advancing the nation's progress through integrity, innovation and strategic vision, the spokesman said.