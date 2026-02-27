Army commander visits Kanpur, reviews operational preparedness

Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, the Northern Army Commander, visited Kanpur and reviewed the operational preparedness of the formation.

The Army commander interacted with all ranks and emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of training, adaptability and mission readiness to effectively meet evolving challenges.

“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander, Northern Command, visited Kanpur Military Station to review the operational preparedness of the formation in the prevailing security scenario,” the Northern Command said on X.

He commended the troops for their unwavering professionalism, dedication and high morale. PTI AB AB SKY SKY