Army Commander visits LAC in Eastern Ladakh, reviews ops preparedness

Leh/Jammu, Oct 31 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma visited forward areas along the Sino-Indian border in Ladakh and reviewed the operational and defence preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), officials said.

On Thursday, Lt Gen Sharma witnessed ‘Exercise AstraShakti’ in the icy heights of the high-altitude areas of the Union Territory, symbolising the readiness, innovation, and indomitable spirit of the Northern Command, officials said.

“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited forward posts in the Tangtse sector of Eastern Ladakh to review the operational readiness and defence preparedness on Thursday,” they said.

The Northern Army Commander, after being briefed about the prevailing security situation and ongoing developments, complimented the troops for their unwavering commitment, high state of readiness, and professional excellence while operating in challenging terrain and extreme climatic conditions.

The interaction gave a significant boost to the morale of the troops deployed there, they said.