Leh/Jammu, Aug 7 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Wednesday visited a military station in Ladakh and reviewed the operational preparedness of the force.

The Army commander visited the Nanak Hill military station in Ladakh and commended the formation, army officials said.

He exhorted all ranks to maintain a high state of professionalism, they said. PTI AB RT RT