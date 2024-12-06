Army commemorates 53rd anniversary of 1971 battle of Phuklian with monolith unveiling

Jammu, Dec 6 (PTI) Army on Friday unveiled a monolith, "a testament to the bravery of the soldiers of Chenab brigade", to mark the 53rd anniversary of the battle of Phuklian (Chenab) enclave near Jammu in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a defence spokesman said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Tiger Division Major General Mukesh Bhanwala unveiled the monolith at Makwal village. The event was attended by a large gathering of civil dignitaries, Police and civil officers, and local population including school children from border villages, the spokesman said.

He said that the monolith will serve as a reminder of the selfless sacrifice of the soldiers.

The inscription on the monolith, "those who wrung it but never sung " embodies the spirit of nationalism and will inspire future generations to draw from the glorious past, the spokesman said.

He said the Chenab brigade's commemoration of the battle of Phuklian (Chenab) Enclave serves as a tribute to the heroes of the Army and reinforces the nation's gratitude for their bravery and sacrifice.

To mark the 53rd anniversary of the historic victory of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the troops of Chenab brigade under the aegis of Jammu-based Tiger division organized a series of events to commemorate the battle of Phikilan (Chenab) Enclave.

The celebrations commenced on December 3 with a motorcycle rally flagged off to the border villages of Pargwal, Makwal, and Marh in Jammu, the spokesman said, adding that the rally aimed to enlighten the youth about the heroic exploits of the Indian Army.

The enthusiastic bikers of the Chenab brigade organized a movie screening and interaction with the locals of the border villages, he said.

The spokesman said the celebrations also included a friendly cricket match with local youth and a painting competition at various schools. PTI TAS TAS OZ OZ