Indian Army commences ASEAN nations 'Women Military Officers Course'

New Delhi: The Army has commenced ASEAN nations women military officers course to foster collaborative understanding and strengthen bonds of friendship.

"To foster collaborative understanding & strengthen bonds of friendship, #IndianArmy has commenced #ASEAN Nations ‘Women Military Officers Course’.

The course will bring together Women Military Officers from #ASEAN Nations and #India on a common platform for peer learning & sharing best practices in #Peacekeeping operations," the Army posted on X.

The initiative also underscores the Indian Army's commitment to fostering greater international cooperation under the UN mandate, the force said.