Army concludes Exercise Kharga Shakti 2026 on western front

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) The Army’s ‘Exercise Kharga Shakti 2026’, concluded on the western front here on Tuesday, showcasing operational preparedness, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the exercise tested the corps under varied and challenging battlefield conditions and assessed its ability to combine mobility, firepower and technology into effective combat power.

During the exercise, formations operated in scenarios involving rapid information flow, multiple threats and limited decision-making time. Mechanised forces were supported by drone-based reconnaissance, counter-drone systems and air defence units to secure operational areas, it said.

Ashni (Fire) Platoons, Divyastra Battery and Shaktibaan Regiments played a key role by carrying out coordinated deployment, surveillance and precision fire tasks, the Indian Army’s statement added.

Their integration with surveillance systems and layered protection enhanced situational awareness and strike capability.

The exercise also highlighted the corps' growing capability to operate in a technology-driven battlefield with the help of advanced sensors, secure communication networks and modern protection systems, enabling faster decision-making, it said.

Joint drills with the Indian Air Force included synchronised air-land operations and precision targeting, demonstrating multi-domain operational capability, it further said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC)-in-Chief, Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiar, reviewed the exercise and appreciated the professionalism and operational readiness of the troops.

The exercise reflected India's capability and resolve to respond swiftly and effectively to any threat, GOC 2 Corps, Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, said.