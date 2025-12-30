Army conducts 1,212-km cycling expedition to mark diamond jubilee of 1965 Indo-Pak war

Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) The Army's Tiger Division has successfully conducted a 1,212-km cycling expedition commemorating the diamond jubilee of the 1965 Indo-Pak war, a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The expedition commenced from Jammu, touched Keylong in Himachal Pradesh and culminated back here after traversing diverse and challenging terrain, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The expedition rigorously tested the physical endurance, mental resilience and determination of the participating troops, while reinforcing discipline, teamwork and the spirit of adventure, the statement said.

Exposure to varied geographical and climatic conditions further enhanced robustness, adaptability and cohesion among the riders, according to the spokesperson.

During the journey, the cycling team interacted with ex-servicemen and school students at multiple locations, the officer said, adding that these engagements provided an opportunity to honour veterans for their selfless service and inspired the youth by sharing the values, traditions and legacy of the Army.

The cycling expedition stands as a befitting tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the heroes of the 1965 Indo-Pak War, while reaffirming the Tiger Division's commitment to physical excellence and nation-building, he said. PTI TAS PRK PRK