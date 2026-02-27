Army conducts artillery exercise in Arunachal to boost high-altitude combat readiness

Itanagar, Feb 27 (PTI) The Indian Army, along with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Arunachal Scouts, Para Special Forces and the newly raised Bhairav Battalion, successfully carried out a three-day joint artillery field firing exercise at Tezu in Lohit district.

The exercise, held from February 23 to 25, significantly enhanced inter-agency coordination and operational preparedness in high-altitude terrain, a defence spokesperson said on Friday.

The exercise was specifically aimed at strengthening inter-organisation synergy and boosting operational readiness in mountainous regions, which remain strategically sensitive, Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said.

The integrated exercise was validated through multiple live artillery fire missions conducted in realistic battlefield scenarios, he said.

Lt Col Rawat said that the exercise marked a significant milestone in strengthening joint operational integration and cross-arm cooperation among the participating forces.

The training emphasised the integration of advanced technologies, next-generation equipment and refined procedures in the application of artillery firepower, he said.

Troops operated under simulated battlefield conditions designed to mirror real-time combat challenges in mountainous terrain, allowing them to effectively assimilate artillery drills and execute coordinated fire missions with precision, the spokesperson said.

The exercise also improved mutual confidence, coordination and responsiveness among the forces involved.

Officials said the successful conduct of the exercise reaffirms the Indian Army's commitment to integrated war-fighting capability, enhanced inter-agency cooperation and realistic combat training to address evolving operational challenges, particularly in high-altitude environments like Arunachal Pradesh.