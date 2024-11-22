Army conducts patrolling, sets up posts in upper reaches of mountain ridges: GoC White Knight Corps

Poonch (J&K), Nov 22 (PTI) Asserting that the residual terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir stems from external forces, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, emphasised on Friday that the Army's enhanced operational capabilities and growing bond with people will continue to contribute towards achieving peace in the region.

Laying emphasis on the enhancement of security in the region, Lt Gen. Sachdeva said actions have been taken to conduct patrolling and set up posts in the upper reaches of mountain ridges.

"In recent times, all of you have witnessed that the Indian Army has significantly enhanced its operational capabilities and effectiveness. Actions have been taken to conduct patrolling and establish posts in the upper reaches of mountain ridges," the GOC said while addressing a function here.

Regarding the challenges posed by terrorism, he said, "The residual terrorism that remains here, we know very well, is due to external forces." "In my view, it is essential to keep in mind that the Indian Army, the people of Poonch, the veterans' community, police and civil agencies desire only peace and will continue their efforts towards achieving it," he added.

He highlighted the strengthened relationship between the Army and the local population, saying, "The most gratifying aspect of this entire endeavour is the growing bond between the public and the security forces, which has reached a new level." The GOC further said the Sadbhavana activities, medical camps, support for road construction, response to military schools and participation of youngsters in recruitment rallies are living examples of how the Army and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are progressing together.

"Your participation in today's event is a shining and prominent testimony to this unity," he said.

The GOC urged everyone to spread the message of unity, saying, "I request everyone to spread the message that the Indian Army stands with the people at every step. I assure you that the Indian Army and security forces will always strive for the security and peace of this region." At the function in Poonch, the Army, in collaboration with the War Wounded Foundation (WWF), organised an Ex-Servicemen (ESM) rally, where four modified scooters were presented to war-disabled soldiers to enhance their mobility and independence.

The initiative aims at motivating and empowering differently-abled soldiers, enabling them to overcome physical challenges and pursue new opportunities, a defence spokesperson said.

To date, the WWF has distributed 22 modified scooters, three auto-rickshaws and an electric wheelchair among differently-abled ex-servicemen from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, with plans to expand the programme to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh, Brigadier (Retired) Harcharan Singh said.

"These mobility aids not only provide physical support but also boost psychological morale, encouraging soldiers to start enterprises and engage actively in the society," he said.

Brigadier Singh highlighted the WWF's extensive work, including psychological counselling, pension assistance and support for wedding expenses or entrepreneurial ventures for war-wounded soldiers.

"Regular interactions and research studies through the United Services Institution (USI), New Delhi ensure that their needs are addressed, and recommendations are made to government and Army authorities," he added.

The rally also served as a platform for soldiers to interact with welfare agencies and gain insights into government schemes, injury management and employment opportunities.

Lt Gen. Sachdeva presented the scooters to the recipients, emphasising the Army's continued commitment to supporting its veterans, even in remote border areas.

The next All-India War Wounded Soldiers Rally is planned for April 2025, reinforcing the vision of integrating differently-abled soldiers into the mainstream with dignity and purpose. PTI AB RC