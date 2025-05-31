Army conducts trials of next-gen def systems under near-combat conditions

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The Indian Army is conducting field trials of several cutting-edge defence systems under "near-combat conditions", integrating electronic warfare simulations, to assess their performance rigorously, officials said on Saturday.

The trials aim to strengthen the Army's technological prowess and enhance its operational readiness.

The platforms undergoing evaluation include Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), UAV Launched Precision Guided Munition (ULPGM), Runway Independent (RWI) Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS) and counter-UAS solutions, the defence ministry said.

"Through these evaluations, the Indian Army aims to strengthen its technological edge, enhance operational readiness, and reaffirm its commitment to indigenous innovation and self-reliance in defence capability development," it said in a statement.

The trials also mark a significant step in the Army's roadmap for a "Decade of Transformation" and are designed to ensure "rapid absorption" of emerging technologies to meet "evolving battlefield requirements", the ministry said.

The Indian Army is currently undertaking extensive "capacity development demonstrations" at key locations across the country, including the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges, Babina Field Firing Ranges and Joshimath, with dedicated air-defence equipment demonstrations also scheduled at Agra and Gopalpur, officials said.

On May 27, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Babina Field Firing Ranges, reviewed the ongoing demonstrations and interacted with all stakeholders.

"These field trials are being conducted under near-combat conditions, integrating electronic warfare simulations, to assess the performance of cutting-edge defence systems rigorously," the ministry said.

The demonstrations feature a wide array of advanced technologies developed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aimed at accelerating indigenous capability development, it said.

Other next-generation platforms being evaluated include loitering munitions, Specialised Vertical Launch (SVL) drones, Precision Multi Munition Delivery Systems, Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS), Low Level Light Weight Radars, Chords (Next Generation) IR Systems and Electronic Warfare (EW) platforms, it added.

A large number of defence industry partners are taking part in the demonstrations, reflecting the increasing synergy between the Indian Army and domestic manufacturers, the officials said. PTI KND RC