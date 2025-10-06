Army constable arrested for molesting 13-year-old girl in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gopeshwar (U'khand), Oct 6 (PTI) An Army constable has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl in Uttarakhand's ​Chamoli district, police said on Monday.

The accused, Ravinder Kumar Nath (43), was posted at a canteen for veterans and was arrested after the girl's family lodged a complaint against him on Sunday, they said.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly misbehaved with their daughter and then molested her, police added.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

The accused was arrested after a raid and is currently being interrogated, a police officer said. PTI DPT SMV RHL SMV OZ OZ