Army Day celebrated at Pangode military station in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) The 78th anniversary of the Army Day was celebrated at the Pangode military station here on Thursday with a wreath laying ceremony honouring martyrs, a Defence release said.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year in India, in recognition of Lieutenant General K M Cariappa taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on January 15, 1949.

Brigadier Anurag Upadhyaya, station commander, laid a wreath and paid homage at the Pangode War Memorial, here, the release said.

Commanding Officers, senior/junior officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks attended the event.

The 2026 celebrations highlight the 'Year of Networking and Data Centricity', showcasing cutting-edge military technology and the unwavering bravery of India's soldiers, the release said. PTI HMP ADB