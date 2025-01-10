Army Day Mela to showcase military excellence, interactive experiences in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) As part of the 77th Indian Army Day celebrations, the 'Know Your Army Mela' is being organised on January 11, said Major General V T Mathew here on Friday.

"The event is a tribute to the supreme sacrifice, unparalleled courage, and dedication of our brave soldiers in their service to the nation," he said while briefing the media about the event.

Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to commemorate the day in 1949 when Field Marshal K M Cariappa took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher.

According to Maj Gen Mathew, they are expecting about 10,000 people for the Army Mela.

"We have planned a lot of fun events for the people as well. The idea is to introduce them to our various duties in a fun way and create a bridge between us and them," Mathew added.

The mela will also provide an overview of the state-of-the-art military equipment and weaponry, including tanks, of the Indian Army.

Fun events will include a Pipe Band performance and a ‘Tornadoes’ Bike display, Mathew said.

Incidentally, the Army Service Corps (ASC) Motorcycle Display Team, known as the Tornadoes, set a Guinness World Record on December 10, 2024. Subedar Pradeep SS of the Tornadoes rode 361.6 km backwards, establishing the record during the event held to commemorate the 264th Army Service Corps Day in Bengaluru.

In addition to the daredevil motorcycle show, para-motor gliding and drone demonstrations are also being planned.

"People don’t always have to passively watch others; they can also get involved and experience driving Army vehicles through simulators or even ride horses for real, if they wish, at the venue," Mathew said.

The Major General added that especially post-Covid 19, there arose a need to reconnect with the people.

"Our previous outreach programme in Mysuru, for instance, was extremely successful. We were able to connect with people and show them what we do," Mathew said.

He also mentioned that people really warmed up to the idea of experiencing what the Army has to offer when they held a curtain-raiser for the Army Mela at Bengaluru International Airport on January 9.

"So, we are looking forward to what tomorrow will bring, as this will be our biggest outreach event so far," Mathew said.

The mela, which is open to everyone, will be held at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on Cubbon Road from 8 am to 4 pm. PTI JR SSK KH