Army Day represents firm commitment of forces to protect sovereignty of India: HP Guv

Shimla, Jan 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday said that Army Day is not just a ceremonial event but represents the force's great sacrifices, unmatched courage and firm commitment to protecting the nation's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

Addressing the 78th Army Day celebration at the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) as the chief guest, the governor said that today's security challenges are constantly changing and now include cyber and information warfare. In this situation, the role of ARTRAC has become very important.

He said that the leadership and training provided here not only make the Indian Army strong in operations but also build ethical and human values among soldiers.

Calling ARTRAC the centre of training and doctrinal excellence of the Indian Army, he said that its realistic, technology-based and multi-dimensional training prepares the Army to face the complex challenges of future battlefields.

Speaking about Himachal Pradesh, Shukla said the state shares a deep emotional bond with the armed forces.

"Himachal Pradesh is known not only as Devbhoomi but also as Veerbhoomi. Almost every village reflects a proud tradition of military service, which is part of our culture and values," he said.

Paying tribute to soldiers and their families, he said that behind every soldier is a family whose quiet sacrifice gives great strength to the forces, and the nation will always remember their contribution.

The governor said the Centre has taken several steps to strengthen the defence sector with the Union Budget 2025-26 allocating Rs 6,81,210 crore to the Ministry of Defence, an increase of nearly 9.5 per cent over the previous year, which shows India's long-term strategic vision in a changing global security environment.

On defence self-reliance, he said that indigenisation is a key national priority and the successful use of indigenous defence systems during Operation Sindoor clearly shows India's progress in this direction.

Highlighting welfare measures for ex-servicemen, he said that revisions to the One Rank One Pension scheme, implemented from July 2024, have provided financial security to lakhs of veteran families.

He also said that an allocation of about Rs 8,317 crore for the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme has expanded quality healthcare services to more than 55 lakh beneficiaries across the country.