Army Day symbolises India's glorious military history: Rajasthan CM at parade curtain-raiser

Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said Army Day symbolises India's glorious military history, national pride and honour, and offers an occasion to salute the unmatched valour, discipline, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian Army.

It is celebrated on January 15 every year.

Addressing the joint curtain-raiser programme of the 78th Army Day Parade here, the chief minister said it is a matter of pride that Jaipur will host the parade in the coming month.

The parade will be organised on the Mahal Road in Jagatpura. It will showcase fly-past formations of fighter aircraft and helicopters, and a display of drone technology and demonstrations of modern warfare capabilities.

A drone show will also be held in the evening.

From January 8 to 12, a 'Know Your Army' exhibition will be organised to allow the people to witness modern weapon systems and defence technologies up close.

Highlighting the Army's historic role, Sharma said the Indian Army has bravely faced every challenge -- from the 1947-48 conflict to the 1965 and 1971 wars, the 1999 Kargil conflict and recent military operations.

Campaigns such as Operation Parakram, Operation Rakshak and Operation Sindoor have proven that the Army not only responds firmly to aggression but is also the strongest guardian of peace, stability and national unity, he said.

He further said Rajasthan is a land of valour and sacrifice.

South Western Army Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh said the Army has protected the nation's borders from mountains to deserts and ensured internal security while combating terrorism and extremism.

"The force has also played a crucial role in relief and rescue during natural disasters," he said.

During the event, families of martyrs -- Naik Megh Raj Singh decorated with Kirti Chakra (posthumous), Havildar Ram Singh Shekhawat decorated with Sena Medal (posthumous), and Lance Naik Banshidhar Yadav decorated with Sena Medal (posthumous) -- were honoured.

Retired Brigadier Jeevan Rajpurohit, Subedar Arjun Singh Rathore and Havildar Madan Singh Kajla were also felicitated.

A short film related to the Army Day Parade 2026 was screened at the programme, which was attended by senior Army officers, administrative officials, ex-servicemen, families of martyrs, NCC cadets and others.