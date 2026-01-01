Army declares 2026 as 'Year of Networking & Data Centricity', Gen Dwivedi says Op Sindoor still on

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Indian Army on Thursday declared 2026 as the 'Year of Networking & Data Centricity' and said this initiative will enhance connectivity, real-time decision-making and combat effectiveness, thereby strengthening resilience and agility for a future-ready force.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, in his New Year's message, said his force is undergoing a decade of transformation, and "jointness, self-reliance, and innovation are the core pillars of our military power".

"Through the effective use of indigenous technologies, new ideas, and continuous reforms, we are making the Army more capable and future-ready. Networking and data-centricity are providing new impetus to this transformation," he added in his written message posted on Army's X handle.

Gen Dwivedi also said the Indian Army is ensuring the security of the nation with complete vigilance and firm determination.

"Last year, enemy's nefarious designs were given a befitting reply through firm and decisive action under Operation Sindoor, and this operation continues even today," the Army chief asserted.

In a separate post, the Army said it has declared 2026 as the 'Year of Networking & Data Centricity'.

"Driven by indigenisation, defence modernisation and digital integration, this initiative will enhance connectivity, real-time decision-making and combat effectiveness, thereby strengthening resilience & agility for a future-ready force #YearofNetworkingAndDataCentricity #DecadeofTransformation @DefenceMinIndia @HQ_IDS_India," it said on X.

On November 11 last year, Gen Dwivedi, in his address at a seminar here, had said that the Indian Army is working on designating 2026-27 as the 'Year of Networking and Data Centricity', and flagged that this was one field in which "we are not prepared" and therefore, "need to act faster".

The Army had declared 2024-25 as the 'Year of Technology Absorption'.

In another post, the Army said Gen Dwivedi on Thursday visited Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt, where he interacted with serving personnel and veterans under treatment, appreciated their fighting spirit against all odds and conveyed his best wishes for their speedy recovery.

"The #COAS commended the medical officers and paramedical staff for their unwavering dedication, professional excellence and selfless service, acknowledging their relentless efforts in providing compassionate care and ensuring the well-being of serving personnel, veterans and their families at all times," it said.