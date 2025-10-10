Army defuses 7 unexploded bombs in Kargil

Kargil, Oct 10 (PTI) The army on Friday defused seven unexploded ordnance, including bombs, near the municipal committee's solid waste management plant in Kargil district of Ladakh, an official said.

Acting on the directions of district magistrate Kargil, Rakesh Kumar, the Sappers of the Forever in Operations Division of the army successfully defused the live munitions at the Kurbathang area, the official said.

He said an unexploded ordnance was initially discovered by officials of the municipal committee near the waste management facility. Upon receiving the report, the district magistrate immediately communicated the matter to the station commander of the 121 Brigade, and the Forever in Operations Division took prompt action.

He said the army's Sappers neutralised the unexploded ordnance and conducted a comprehensive sanitisation of the area. During the operation, six additional unexploded bombs were identified and safely destroyed, the official said. PTI TAS RHL