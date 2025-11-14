Army deploys indigenous high-altitude mono rail system in Arunachal

Itanagar, Nov 14 (PTI) The Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps has operationalised an indigenous mono rail system at 16,000 feet in the Kameng Himalayas of Arunachal Pradesh, marking a major breakthrough in high-altitude logistics, a defence spokesperson said on Friday.

The system has been successfully conceptualised, engineered, and deployed to address one of the toughest operational challenges faced by troops in the region, ensuring uninterrupted supply to forward posts routinely cut off by snow, extreme terrain, and unpredictable weather, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.

He noted that operations in the unforgiving expanse of the Kameng Himalayas, where sheer barren cliffs and extreme altitude routinely sever vital supply lines, required an innovative solution to sustain troops year-round.

The mono rail system can transport over 300 kg of load in a single run, providing a reliable lifeline to remote posts that lack any other mode of communication or supply.

Lt Col Rawat said it ensures the smooth movement of mission-critical stores, ammunition, rations, fuel, engineering equipment, and other heavy or awkward loads across steep, unstable gradients where traditional transport methods often fail.

The system is operational day and night and functions with or without escort, during hail or storm, irrespective of weather conditions, he added.

Beyond its logistics role, the mono rail has also demonstrated potential for rapid casualty evacuation, offering a safe alternative in areas where helicopter evacuation may be impossible and foot evacuation is slow and dangerous.

Describing the initiative as a testament to the ingenuity and adaptability of the Gajraj Corps, Lt Col Rawat said the in-house innovation enhances operational readiness, strengthens sustainability in isolated posts, and underscores the Army's commitment to delivering practical, mission-focused solutions in some of the country's most challenging terrains.