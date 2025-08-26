Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jammu, Punjab

Jammu, Aug 26 (PTI) The Army on Tuesday launched an extensive humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operation in flood-affected areas of Jammu and adjoining areas of Punjab, deploying multiple rescue columns and helicopters to evacuate stranded civilians and BSF personnel.

A defence spokesman said that dozens of people were evacuated to safety from many marooned areas and the rescue efforts are ongoing at various places, including the Sher-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu, where a group of students are stranded inside a building on the outskirts of Jammu.

In the Jammu sector, he said, four rescue columns were deployed at different locations to help shift people from submerged areas. Seven civilians, including a child, were rescued from Garhi Garh in the R S Pura sector on the outskirts of Jammu, he said.

He said at least 12 civilians trapped inside a building were being rescued from the Shergarh area of R S pura, while another rescue operation was underway at SKUAST, Jammu, to evacuate students stranded inside a building within the complex.

The spokesman said a rescue column is also working to evacuate students trapped at a Government School in Swahanjana village of Jammu.

In the Mamun sector in Pathankot area of Punjab, the spokesman said coordinated ground and helicopter rescue missions are underway and so far many civilians and BSF personnel were shifted to safer places.

At least 11 BSF personnel were safely evacuated from Nikka Border Outpost, seven civilians airlifted to Taragarh Government Senior Secondary School from Kachle village and two individuals rescued by helicopter from Shahpur Kandi area, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said evacuation is underway for about 50 civilians and nine Army personnel trapped at a forward post in the sector. Helicopter rescue operations were also in progress at Zainpir-Kukkar area, he said.

He said that nine civilians were rescued with helicopter assistance after they were left stranded due to landslides and inaccessibility at least Amli Village.

Rising water levels hampered ground rescue at Nad village. Many trapped civilians were successfully evacuated with the help of police boats.

He said nearly 70 civilians stranded by floods have been shifted to safety using boats at Makaura village. PTI TAS RT RT