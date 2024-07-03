Army deserter held for duping trio on promise of jobs in military hospital

Pune, Jul 3 (PTI) In a joint operation by the military intelligence and the Pune police, a 39-year-old Army deserter was arrested for allegedly cheating three youngsters of Rs 29 lakh on the false promise of jobs in a military hospital, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Sandip Gurav, duped three persons from Kolhapur by promising them jobs of medical assistant at the Military Hospital, Kirkee in Pune in 2020, they said.

According to police, the accused had even provided forged appointment letters to these job aspirants.

A complaint in this connection was registered by one Satappa Wagre, whose nephew, wife and brother-in-law were allegedly given the promise of medical assistants' job at MH-Kirkee by the accused, they said.

Gurav had joined the EME Corps in 2003, but was later dismissed from services due to being a deserter for more than seven years.

The complainant had come in contact with the accused through an acquaintance.

"The complainant told the accused that his nephew was preparing for an army job, following which the accused promised to help his nephew, wife and brother-in-law to get a job at MH-Kirkee as medical assistant," an officer from Khadki police station.

The accused sought Rs 36 lakh (Rs 12 lakh per candidate ) to get the job done, accordingly, Rs 29.10 lakh were given to the accused through various bank transactions.

"In the month of July 2021, he provided appointment letters to the three candidates. However, when they reached the MH-Kirkee, they were told that the letters were forged," the officer said.

The complainant then approached the accused, who then returned a total of Rs 3.2 lakh. He, however, filed a complaint of kidnapping against the complainant's brother-in-law in Kolhapur, he added.

The operation to arrest him was carried out by Military Intelligence, Southern Command, and Khadki police station. PTI SPK NP