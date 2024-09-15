Army deserter held with over 12 kg heroin: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) The Punjab Police has arrested an army deserter after seizing more than 12 kg heroin from him, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

Amritpal Singh alias Fauji is a key player in the Pakistan-linked heroin smuggling racket, Yadav said.

Fauji, a resident of village Kasel in Tarn Taran, had been on the run since August 2024, when his accomplice identified as Sartaj was arrested from the Jammu Bus Stand with 33 kg of heroin in Jammu.

Yadav said the cartel has international connections as it is being led by a notorious fugitive identified as Amrit Pal Singh Baath, a native of village Mianpur in Tarn Taran and presently operating from Dubai.

Acting on reliable intel inputs, teams of Counter Intelligence Jalandhar of Punjab Police put up a special check-post at the canal bridge in Kangniwal village in Jalandhar and arrested Fauji after seizing 200 grams of heroin, said the DGP.

Further investigation resulted in the recovery of 12.4 kg of heroin from a location at Link Road from Tarn Taran to Jodhpur village as revealed by the accused, he said.

Assistant Inspector General Counter Intelligence Navjot Singh Mahal said during questioning, the accused revealed that he and his associate had procured a drug consignment of 50 kg of heroin from the Akhnoor sector last month, of which 33 kg of heroin haul was with his associate Sartaj, who was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Following the arrest of his accomplice, Fauji concealed the remaining heroin at an abandoned location, he said. PTI CHS RHL