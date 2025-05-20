Army destroys unexploded artillery shell in Jammu's Poonch

Jammu, May 20 (PTI) The Army on Tuesday destroyed an unexploded artillery shell in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

A 155-mm unexploded ordnance (UXO) was found in the Mendhar sector, they said.

The Indian Army's bomb disposal team reached the spot to destroy it in situ, only to find that the artillery shell was fitted with a plug instead of a fuse, they said.

“Fitting a fuse on an artillery shell is the most basic training imparted to gunners worldwide. This shell is an apt example of the extremely shallow training standards of the Pakistan artillery and the false tall claims they make at world forums,” a defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army is undertaking relentless operations to destroy such explosives in various locations of Poonch, Krishna Ghati, and the Mendhar sector, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, to ensure the safety of local residents, he added.

The operations have been executed with strict adherence to safety protocols and with minimum risk to human life and property.