Army detains man near LoC in J-K

Mendhar/Jammu, Jun 24 (PTI) Army troops on Monday detained a person after he was found moving under suspicious circumstances near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Wearing a camouflage shirt and Khaki pants with slippers, the man was apprehended at Dabraj top in the Mankote sector, they said, adding a bundle of clothes was recovered from his possession.

Prima facie, he appeared to be mentally unstable. Subsequently, he was handed over to the personnel at Mendhar police station for further questioning, officials said.

The man's identity was not known immediately, they said. PTI COR/TAS RHL