Army distributes pheran among underprivileged families near LoC

Srinagar, Dec 21 (PTI) The Army on Saturday celebrated the International Pheran Day near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir by distributing the traditional cloak among underprivileged families to battle the coldest period of the year.

Pherans were distributed to people in far flung villages of the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar-based PRO Defence said here.

"In a heart-warming initiative to provide relief to impoverished and needy populace during the coldest period of winters, the iconic pherans, a symbol of Kashmiri identity and resilience, brought much-needed warmth and comfort as 'Chillai-Kalan' set in, with sub-zero temperatures recorded in the valley," the PRO Defence said.

The International Pheran Day celebrated on December 21 highlights the cultural and emotional significance of this timeless attire, he said.

The pheran, deeply rooted in Kashmiri culture, has become a unifying symbol during Chillai-Kalan, embodying warmth, resilience and tradition. Since 2021, International Pheran Day is celebrated across Kashmir, with locals and tourists gathering at Srinagar's historic Ghanta Ghar (clock tower) in Lal Chowk and Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) to showcase the traditional attire, the PRO Defence said.

The event featured fashion shows, including one at SKICC, with eminent personalities and specially-abled persons, aiming to promote Kashmir's cultural heritage, he said.

The distribution drive also saw the participation of local volunteers who helped identify families in need, ensuring that the pherans reached the most deserving persons, he said. The smiles on the faces of elders and children alike captured the spirit of giving that defined this initiative, he said.

The distribution drive stands as a testament to the Army's commitment for this noble cause and supporting the welfare of communities during the most challenging time of the year, he added.