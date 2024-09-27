Army enhancing combat prowess of artillery units along frontier with China

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Indian Army is enhancing the combat prowess of its artillery units along the frontier with China by procuring an array of weapons systems, including an additional batch of 100 K9 Vajra howitzers, swarm drones, loitering munitions and surveillance systems.

Lieutenant General Adosh Kumar, the Director General of Artillery in the Army, said various futuristic platforms and equipment are being procured to bolster the capabilities of the artillery units considering national security challenges.

"Today, we are modernising at a pace like never before and as per defined timelines," he told reporters ahead of the 198th anniversary of the Artillery Regiment on September 28.

The development work is also in progress by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for hypersonic missiles, he said.

Hypersonic missiles can fly at a speed of five mach or more than five times the speed of sound.

Lieutenant General Kumar said a number of 155 mm gun systems, including K-9 Vajra, Dhanush and Sharang, have been deployed along the Northern borders to boost the Army's fire-power.

The Army has already deployed 100 K-9 Vajra gun systems. It is in the process of procuring another batch of 100 K-9s.

"The Acceptance of Necessity (or initial tender) for repeat order of 100 guns was granted. Further process is on," the senior official said on procurement of an additional batch of K-9 self-propelled howitzers.

The K9 Vajras were originally procured for deployment in deserts, but following the eastern Ladakh standoff, the Army deployed a significant number of the howitzers in that high-altitude region.

"We are also in the process of inducting other 155 mm gun systems to include Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Mounted Gun System (MGS) and Towed Gun System (TGS)," he said.

The ATAGS is 100 per cent designed and developed by the DRDO along with two private partners.

Lieutenant General Kumar said the contract is likely to be concluded soon and trials for both MGS and TGS are set to commence in 2025.

"They are lighter in weight and can be carried underslung by helicopters. K-9 Vajra gun system is ideal for mechanised operations," he said.

Dhanush Guns are an "electronic upgrade" of Bofors guns.

On rockets, he said "Pinaka" systems have been the success story of "Atmanirbharta" (self-reliant) drive and the equipment have added more punch and lethality to artillery's arsenal.

The focus is now on to enhance the range of Pinaka rockets to 300 kms.

While the Pinaka Mark-I has a maximum range of 40 kilometers, the Pinaka Mark-II is known to have a range of 90 kilometers.

Lieutenant General Kumar said the focus has also been on boosting the Artillery's surveillance and target acquisition (SATA) regiments as well as to induct more swarm drones, loitering munitions and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs).

"Our missile programme is progressing well at the desired pace, wherein research and development is being carried out by the DRDO to enhance range, accuracy and lethality of both ballistic and cruise missiles.

"As far as ammunition is concerned, lot of improvements are being undertaken to enhance the accuracy and lethality," he said.

Lieutenant General Kumar said the Army is engaged with private and public sector industries and academia for development of Sensor Fuzed Munition (SFM) and extended range ammunition.

"To give teeth to our precision capability, we are procuring loiter munitions, swarm drones, runway independent RPAs and the like.

"Due emphasis is also being laid on strengthening our intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance architecture to enhance battlefield transparency, so as to have effective sensor to shooter linkages, also called 'Kill Chains'," he said. PTI MPB AS AS