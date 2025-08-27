Army evacuated over 700 people trapped in flash floods in Jammu, Pathankot

Jammu, Aug 27 (PTI) The Indian Army carried out several rescue operations and evacuated 715 people, including government employees, and BSF and CRPF personnel trapped in flash floods in Jammu and Pathankot sectors, officials said.

The Army has deployed 13 flood relief and rescue columns in response to the massive floods in Jammu and Pathankot regions, a Defence PRO said.

Demonstrating swift and coordinated effort, the columns are tirelessly working in inclement weather conditions to save lives, he added.

The dedicated efforts of the columns, in coordination with the civil administration, have resulted in the successful evacuation of 635 citizens, including 12 BSF and 22 CRPF personnel, the spokesperson said.

The Army remains committed to providing all necessary assistance and support to ensure the safety of all citizens in this time of crisis, he said.

The devastating floods struck Jammu, submerging vast areas and causing widespread disruption to the lives of inhabitants, he added.

A flood relief column of White Knight Corps was deployed in the Makwal area despite adverse conditions to rescue stranded BSF personnel in the general area, he said.

Engineer troops employed all available resources to navigate strong currents, successfully linking up with the stranded personnel and bringing them to safety. In addition, the team evacuated nine civilians, including children, trapped in inundated homes and relocated them to secure locations, he added.

In a swift joint operation, Army and Air Force helicopters evacuated 60 employees of the Punjab government's Water Resources Department stranded at Madhopur Headworks on the barrage after surging Ravi river waters cut off access, the officials said.

Triggered by relentless rainfall, the flood-like situation left the personnel marooned until coordinated aerial efforts ensured their safe rescue, they said. The sudden collapse of a section of the Kashmir Canal gate in Lakhanpur left several people stranded as floodwaters surged.

Floods in Jammu forced approximately 100 civilians, including children, to take shelter in Kandoli Mata Mandir at Nagrota. Troops of White Knight Corps swung into action and provided food, medical assistance, safety and security to those in need.

"Always ready in the service of the nation," they said. PTI AB KSS KSS