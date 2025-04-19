Army facilitates mobile connectivity across Ladakh region including Galwan, Siachen Glacier

Srinagar, Apr 19 (PTI) Troops deployed in some of the world's most inhospitable terrains including Galwan and Siachen Glacier can now stay connected with their loved ones as the Army has facilitated reliable high-speed mobile connectivity across the Ladakh region, officials said on Saturday.

In a transformative stride towards bridging the digital divide and empowering remote communities, the Indian Army has facilitated unprecedented mobile connectivity across the remote and high-altitude areas of Ladakh, including forward locations in eastern Ladakh, western Ladakh and the Siachen Glacier, Army officials said.

They said for the first time ever, troops deployed in some of the world's most inhospitable terrains -- such as DBO, Galwan, Demchok, Chumar, Batalik, Dras and the Siachen Glacier -- now have access to reliable 4G and 5G mobile connectivity.

This initiative has proved to be a major morale-booster for soldiers serving in isolated winter cut-off posts at altitudes above 18,000 feet, allowing them to stay connected with their families and loved ones, the officials said.

The pioneering effort has been made possible through a collaborative approach under the Whole-of-Government framework, wherein the Indian Army -- leveraging its robust optical fibre cable infrastructure -- has partnered with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and the UT administration of Ladakh, they added.

The Fire and Fury Corps has played a leading role in enabling this synergy, resulting in the installation of multiple mobile towers on Army infrastructure, including four key towers in Ladakh and Kargil districts alone, the Army officials said.

The impact of this initiative extends far beyond troop welfare. It is a significant nation-building endeavour that is transforming the socio-economic fabric of remote border villages. By integrating 'First Villages' into the national digital network, this effort is bridging the digital divide, boosting local economies, promoting border tourism, enhancing medical aid and emergency services, and enabling educational access.

A particularly historic milestone was the successful installation of a 5G mobile tower on the Siachen Glacier -- the highest battlefield in the world -- showcasing India's technological prowess and resolve, they said.

The officials said local populations have welcomed this initiative with overwhelming gratitude. Mobile connectivity is not just a communication tool, it is now a lifeline for remote communities, fostering inclusion, opportunity and dignity.

This visionary initiative by the Indian Army stands as a testament to its enduring commitment to national integration and development, echoing the spirit of 'Viksit Bharat' - India@2047, the officials added.