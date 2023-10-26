Army felicitates women achievers of Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 26 (PTI) The Indian Army on Thursday felicitated women achievers of Kashmir at a function held at the headquarters of the Chinar Corps at the Badamibagh Cantonment here.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who was the chief guest at the function, thanked the Army for not only bringing peace to the union territory but also working towards women empowerment.

"I want to express my gratitude to the Indian Army, especially the Chinar Corps, as they are protecting the nation, the borders, and ensuring that we have a peaceful sleep. The nation can never forget their sacrifices in ensuring the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the valley," Sinha said in his address at the function.

The LG said in the field of women empowerment also, the Army has made a great contribution.

"They have bought light in the lives of women and girls living in far flung and remote areas and laid foundation for their bright future," he added.

Sinha said over the past few years, several aspiring entrepreneurs have got an opportunity to realise their potential.

"I know several of them personally. There has been amazing transformation in their social and economic conditions. Today they are protecting the nation's values in a better way. I want to congratulate Lt General (Rajiv) Ghai and his team for their efforts towards women empowerment,” he added.

Sinha said that over the past three years, there has been a sea change in the situation in Kashmir as people are now living their lives on their own terms.

"No one is forced to live as per someone else's diktats. Schools, colleges and businesses used to remain closed for 150 days (a year). They (separatists) were spoiling the future of the youth. They were disturbing peace at the behest of the neighbouring country. Now people have got freedom from that. People do not have to go home before sunset. This is not only in urban areas but in urban areas too. It is not an ordinary achievement," he added.

Sadia Tariq, a wushu player, said it was a good initiative by the Army to felicitate the women achievers.

"The Indian Army is supporting us not only in sports but in other fields also. If there is no felicitation, the children would not be encouraged to move ahead,” she said.

Anita Chandpuri, who was felicitated for social work, said it felt good the way her work has been recognised and appreciated.

"The way we have worked for women empowerment that work has been appreciated and we want to thank the Army from the bottom of our hearts. This will encourage other people to work towards this. This is an appreciable step by the India Army,” she said.

Abida War, who was feted for community work, said she wanted to thank the Indian Army for giving a chance to young girls and women who worked for peace.

“I want to congratulate the Indian Army for identifying the women who are working for the society,” she said. PTI MIJ SMN