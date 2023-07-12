Advertisment
Indian Army felicitates youth for helping retrieve bodies of two soldiers in J-K’s Poonch

NewsDrum Desk
12 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
Undated photo of Lance Naik Telu Ram and Nb Sub Kuldeep Singh who lost their lives during patrolling due to flash floods after heavy monsoon rains, in Poonch

Jammu: A group of six civilians who voluntarily joined the Army rescue operation after two soldiers were swept away by flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district have been felicitated by the force.

Acknowledging their contribution, the Army on Tuesday organised a special function in Poonch and felicitated them for their valour and help.

Karamat Hussain, Shakeel Ahmad, Imran Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad and Raja Khan of Dogria village and Aftar Ahmad of Behramgalla showed utter disregard for their personal safety during the rescue operation, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

During an area domination patrol duty in the difficult terrain of Poonch on Saturday, Lance Naik Telu Ram, while crossing a mountainous stream, got swept away due to flash floods. Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh, the patrol leader while attempting to save his subordinate also laid down his life.

While the body of JCO Singh was retrieved within hours of the incident on Saturday night, the mortal remains of Ram were fished out the next day. A video shared on social media showed the locals helping the Army retrieve the bodies of the soldiers.

