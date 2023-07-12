Army flags off bicycle rally in run-up to 'Vijay Diwas' celebrations in Ladakh

Leh/Jammu: In the run-up to the 24th Kargil "Vijay Diwas", the Army on Wednesday flagged off a bicycle rally that will traverse 270 km from Leh to Drass in eight days, a defence spokesperson said.

"Vijay Diwas" is commemorated on July 26 every year to mark the victory of India over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war.

The "Batra-Jamwal" cycle rally, organised by the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, was flagged off by Colonel Sanjeev Singh Jamwal, along with retired soldiers Subedar Major (honorary captain) Tashi Chhepal and Subedar Major (honorary captain) Chhering Stobdan, the spokesperson said.

He said over the next eight days, the team of 19 valiant soldiers of the "Forever in Operations" division will emulate the indomitable spirit of the Kargil bravehearts as they traverse 270 kilometers through the tough terrain of Ladakh, from Leh to Drass.

The cycle rally has been organised to acknowledge the determination and grit of the soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil war, the spokesperson said.

During the rally, the soldiers will interact with school children to apprise them of the valour of the Kargil war bravehearts and inform them of the various schemes to join the Army.