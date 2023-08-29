Army flags off expedition to Mt Chomo Yummo in Sikkim

Gangtok, Aug 29 (PTI) The Army's Trishakti Corps on Tuesday flagged off a joint mountaineering expedition with the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling, to Mt Chomo Yummo in North Sikkim.

Advertisment

The 6829-metre tall peak in the Himalayas is considered a 'Female Deity' by locals. It attracts the attention of mountaineers from across the world, according to a Defence statement.

It said that the expedition, which is planned to be completed in September, demonstrates the Army's ongoing commitment to train its personnel to handle diverse challenges with precision and skill and progress on the path of transformation.

In conjunction with HMI, the expedition will foster a collaborative association towards jointly tackling varied challenges, the statement said.

The expedition was flagged off by the General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps, in a ceremonial event. PTI COR NN