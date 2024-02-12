Army flags off group of 35 students from J-K on national integration tour

Srinagar, Feb 12 (PTI) The Indian Army on Monday flagged off a group of 35 students from Jammu and Kashmir on a national integration tour.

"As part of the Indian Army's ongoing outreach programme to foster the spirit of national integration across the entire swathe of the country, a youth exchange programme is being organised by the Headquarters 31 Sub Area under the aegis of Chinar Corps for 35 students and two faculty members of Kashmir in Delhi from 13 to 17 February," an Army official said.

The official said the aim of the tour is to provide an insight into the rich heritage of the country.

"These are educational and motivational tours for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, with an aim to provide an insight into the rich heritage of the country as well as various developmental and industry initiatives that are underway. This initiative will expose them to various career options and enable them to interact with renowned personalities," he said.

The tour was flagged off by the station commander, Badami Bagh Cantonment.

"During the course of the tour, participants will visit various cultural and historical places in Delhi and interact with students of the Delhi University and also with senior officers of the Indian Army," he said, adding the initiative embodies Indian Army's commitment towards enhancing national unity and its contribution in nation building. PTI MIJ MNK MNK MNK